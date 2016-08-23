August 23, 2016

Iran rounds up 450 social network users

Facebook and Twitter are officially banned in Iran but applications such as Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp are available and v
Facebook and Twitter are officially banned in Iran but applications such as Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp are available and very popular

Iran has "arrested or summoned" around 450 social media users over their online activities, a website linked to the powerful Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday.

Gherdab, the cyber arm of the Guards, said the people targeted administered pages on social networks including smartphone applications such as Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp.

"These people were carrying out immoral activities, insulted religious beliefs or had illegal activities in the field of fashion," said Gherdab.

It said the suspects would be put on trial without specifying how many exactly have been placed under arrest.

Isna news agency carried a similar report.

Iranian authorities have for years tried to impose curbs on its citizens using .

Facebook and Twitter are officially banned in the Islamic republic, although users can gain access with easily available and cheap software.

But applications such as Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp are available to Iranians and very popular.

More than half of Iran's population of 80 million is online, with Telegram, an instant messaging app alone having more than 20 million users.

President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate, has repeatedly pointed to the ineffectiveness of measures to limit access to social media.

In May, state news agency IRNA reported that a committee headed by Rouhani had set a one-year deadline for foreign social media to hand over data on their Iranian users.

That same month, the head of Tehran's cybercrimes court said on state television that authorities had arrested eight for working in "un-Islamic" online modelling networks, particularly on Instagram.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Iran rounds up 450 social network users (2016, August 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-iran-rounds-social-network-users.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Telegram CEO: App briefly blocked in Iran after spy request
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

14 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)