August 26, 2016

Image: Third Bosphorus Bridge progress

by European Space Agency

Image: Third Bosphorus Bridge progress
Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2015–16), processed by ESA

These 17 images from the Sentinel-2A satellite show a year of progress on the Third Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey.

Also known as the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the hybrid cable-stayed suspension bridge forms part of the ongoing 150 km-long Northern Marmara Highway project. With eight lanes of and two rail lines, its 322 m A-shaped towers stand taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The Third Bosphorus Bridge opened on 26 August 2016.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Image: Third Bosphorus Bridge progress (2016, August 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-image-bosphorus-bridge.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

High-tech suspension bridge for Istanbul
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

22 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)