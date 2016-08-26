Image: Third Bosphorus Bridge progress

Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2015–16), processed by ESA

These 17 images from the Sentinel-2A satellite show a year of progress on the Third Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey.

Also known as the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the hybrid cable-stayed suspension bridge forms part of the ongoing 150 km-long Northern Marmara Highway project. With eight lanes of motorway and two rail lines, its 322 m A-shaped towers stand taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The Third Bosphorus Bridge opened on 26 August 2016.