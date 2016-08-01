August 1, 2016

Using fast particles to probe hot matter in nuclear collisions

by US Department of Energy

Using fast particles to probe hot matter in nuclear collisions
Propagation of fast subatomic particles (quarks and gluons) through the hot and dense matter called quark-gluon plasma created in high-energy nuclear collisions. Lines with arrows indicate momenta of fast particles; colors indicate the local density of the quark-gluon plasma. The insert shows jet transport coefficient extracted by the JET Collaboration. Credit: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

The hottest matter that existed in the early universe after the Big Bang is created in collisions of high-energy nuclei. Using information on the propagation and attenuation of fast particles coming from the collisions, nuclear physicists can extract transport properties of the hot, dense matter.

The extracted jet transport coefficients, which have the highest precision to date, show how well the (QGP) can transfer momentum and energy within its bulk. This result will lead to a much better understanding of the plasma constituents and properties.

Heavy nuclei are accelerated to nearly the speed of light and collide with each other to create a new state of matter called QGP that only existed in the shortly after the Big Bang. The JET Topical Collaboration, funded by Department of Energy and lead by the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, investigated properties of QGP using information on fast particles, which are produced early in the collision and propagate through the plasma—much like a CAT scan in medical imaging. Combining theoretical modeling with data from experiments at the Relativistic Heavy-Ion Collider at Brookhaven National Lab and the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, the JET Collaboration has successfully extracted the jet transport coefficient of the QGP with high precision and carefully quantified uncertainties.

This shows how future studies of QGP properties can reach even higher levels of precision and sheds light on the mechanism causing the liquid-like nature of the plasma created in high-energy heavy-ion collisions.

More information: Karen M. Burke et al. Extracting the jet transport coefficient from jet quenching in high-energy heavy-ion collisions, Physical Review C (2014). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevC.90.014909

Provided by US Department of Energy

Citation: Using fast particles to probe hot matter in nuclear collisions (2016, August 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-fast-particles-probe-hot-nuclear.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Littlest' quark-gluon plasma revealed by physicists using Large Hadron Collider
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)