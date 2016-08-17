Burning desire comes down to beetles

New Griffith University research could influence how often prescribed burning is conducted after it was found high frequency fires (i.e. every 2 years) could disrupt nutrient cycling and modify beetle populations in some forest ecosystems.

"It's about conserving and understanding the whole system and finding the right burning frequency, not just for the bigger trees, but the insects and microbes as well. Too frequent as well as too infrequent fire can be problematic and this research may help to better inform fire frequency management," says PhD researcher Orpheus Butler.

Mr Butler, a member of Professor Chengrong Chen's Environmental Biogeochemistry Research Lab, has been studying how fire affects the balance and cycling of elements like carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus in forest ecosystems and how these effects are linked to the changes in the structure and function of plant, animal and microbial communities brought about by burning.

The South East Queensland Fire and Biodiversity Consortium has awarded Mr Butler a Research Student Scholarship to undertake ground breaking fire research, which will be presented at its Bushfire 2016 national conference, on 28-29 September at the University of Queensland.

Part of Mr Butler's PhD work looks at how the nitrogen and phosphorus in soil and plant litter is modified by frequent fire.

"We think the altered nutrient balance in soil will be reflected in the plant material and this may be linked to altered rates of plant growth. It affects different plants in different ways because some plants need relatively more nitrogen, and some need more phosphorus" he says.

"Both elements are essential for plant growth."

A study in Peachester Forest, near Woodford, found that the nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations in leaf litter and microbes were very different in the most frequently burned part of the forest.

The effects may have important consequences for the invertebrate fauna on the forest floor, given that many of these animals depend on organic material in soil and litter as a source of food.

Mr Butler says soil and litter invertebrates represent an enormous proportion of forest biodiversity and contribute to litter decomposition, which influences fuel loads future fire risk, intensity and spread.

Some invertebrates, particularly beetles, are used as indicators of ecosystem health or resilience to disturbance.

"These are all parts of a bigger system. People tend to focus on things they can see but that's not all that's going on."

The study will enhance knowledge of fundamental ecological processes, improve the ability to use invertebrates as indicators of appropriate prescribed burning frequencies, and thereby assist in the management of forested landscapes, assessment of fire risk and species conservation.

