July 6, 2016

Understanding tourists' preferences for nature-based experiences may help with conservation

by Wiley

Charismatic species—such as felines and primates or whales, sharks, and turtles—are attractive to tourists, and the opportunity of seeing them in the wild motivates tourists to visit protected areas. New research indicates that tourists' preferences are not restricted to charismatic species, however, and they extend to less charismatic biodiversity, as well as to landscapes.

Investigators also found that biodiversity-related activities—such as camping and game drives, the sense of wilderness attached to the place visit, and accessibility of —also affect tourists' preferences. In addition, many tourists are more likely to support initiatives that promote a broader biodiversity experience than charismatic species alone.

The findings reveal new opportunities to promote and support . "Our results suggest that an increasing number of tourists are appreciating a wider biodiversity experience than only charismatic megafauna. This is important to support the conservation of less charismatic biodiversity," said Anna Hausmann, lead author of the Animal Conservation study.

More information: A. Hausmann et al. Ecotourism marketing alternative to charismatic megafauna can also support biodiversity conservation, Animal Conservation (2016). DOI: 10.1111/acv.12292

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Understanding tourists' preferences for nature-based experiences may help with conservation (2016, July 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-tourists-nature-based.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New report confirms global carnivore conservation at risk
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)