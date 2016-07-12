July 12, 2016

Judge tosses lawsuit over NYC's payphone-turned-Wi-Fi plan

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging New York City's push to turn payphones into Wi-Fi hotspots.

Chief city lawyer Zachary Carter said Tuesday the ruling means the 7,500-hot spot project can proceed unimpeded. It's billed as the world's largest municipal Wi-Fi network, and some hot spots are already running.

Payphone company Telebeam Telecommunications Corp. is vowing to appeal. Telebeam operates about 1,300 payphones citywide.

Telebeam lawyer Robert Brill says the city created a monopoly by awarding the project to a single competitor, a consortium called CityBridge LLC.

The city said the agreement is legal and having a single operator will help ensure the Wi-Fi system runs smoothly.

CityBridge is paying to install it. The city stands to get digital advertising revenue.

CityBridge lawyers had no immediate comment.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Judge tosses lawsuit over NYC's payphone-turned-Wi-Fi plan (2016, July 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-tosses-lawsuit-nyc-payphone-turned-wi-fi.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Can you download me now? NY payphones become Wi-Fi hot spots
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)