July 17, 2016

Quake jolts Tokyo region; no tsunami warning issued

A moderately strong earthquake has rattled the Tokyo region, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake hit midday Sunday with a magnitude of 5. Its was 40 kilometers (25 miles) underground in Ibaraki prefecture, north of Tokyo.

The JMA says there is no risk of tsunami from the quake.

Japan's nuclear regulator says a in the area suspended operations while it checked for any problems.

Strong earthquake jolts Tokyo; no tsunami risk or injuries
