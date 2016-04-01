Central Japan shaken by offshore magnitude-6.1 earthquake

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 shook a wide swath of central and western Japan on Friday. No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake struck at 11:39 a.m. (0239 GMT) off the Pacific coast of Japan at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The epicenter was about 170 kilometers (105 miles) southeast of Osaka, and roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) from where the leaders of the G-7 nations will meet for their annual summit in May.

High-speed train service was briefly interrupted, and all the elevators in the 60-story Abeno Harukas in Osaka stopped automatically, according to the building operator. Nobody was trapped inside, and most of the elevators have since resumed operation.

