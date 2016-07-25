Moscow city launches app inspired by 'Pokemon Go'

The Moscow City Hall has launched a new app based on the hit smartphone game "Pokemon Go" where users can "catch" famous Russian historical figures.

The City Hall said in a statement on Monday that the app would be available next month and should encourage Muscovites to get outside more.

The virtual reality game provisionally named "Get to Know Moscow. Photo" allows players to search for national icons such as Peter the Great, Ivan the Terrible, legendary poet Alexander Pushkin, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and Soviet rock star Viktor Tsoi. When found, players will be able to use the "selfie" function to photograph themselves with the famous characters.

