July 25, 2016

Moscow city launches app inspired by 'Pokemon Go'

The Moscow City Hall has launched a new app based on the hit smartphone game "Pokemon Go" where users can "catch" famous Russian historical figures.

The City Hall said in a statement on Monday that the would be available next month and should encourage Muscovites to get outside more.

The provisionally named "Get to Know Moscow. Photo" allows players to search for national icons such as Peter the Great, Ivan the Terrible, legendary poet Alexander Pushkin, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and Soviet rock star Viktor Tsoi. When found, players will be able to use the "selfie" function to photograph themselves with the famous characters.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Moscow city launches app inspired by 'Pokemon Go' (2016, July 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-moscow-city-app-pokemon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

UAE warns Pokemon Go may expose users to criminals
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

18 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)