Don't hunt Pokemons while driving, warn Portuguese police

Pokemon Go sees players armed with smartphones hunting streets, parks, rivers, landmarks and other sites to capture monsters

Portuguese police have issued a list of commonsense rules for using the smash hit Pokemon Go augmented-reality game, warning users not to play it while driving and not to wander off with it alone.

"Don't use this application while driving. It's difficult to do two things at the same time," the police said.

Its just the latest in a slew of warmings issued worldwide since the wildly popular smartphone app was launched two weeks ago.

Belarus has warned players to avoid its minefields, Indonesia has banned its own police from using it and Australian authorities have made it clear that 'I was collecting Pokemon' is not a legal defence against a charge of trespass.

Pokemon Go uses smartphone satellite location, graphics and camera capabilities to overlay cartoon monsters on real-world settings, challenging players to capture and train the creatures for battles.

It is that fantasy-real life mix which is worrying Portuguese police who urged players not to forget that "we are in the real world" with real dangers.

In a message posted on the national police Facebook page on Tuesday the list of rules included: "Don't go hunting alone" and "don't enter private property, it's a crime."

Less than 24 hours after the list was published, the Facebook post had already attracted 15,000 "likes" and 750 comments.

"Excellent initiative, you are right to follow the new technologies which change your work," said one Facebook user.

The police themselves have taken to the augmented-reality game, proudly posting online screen grabs of the Pokemon characters they have arrested.

With over 30,000 users in Portugal, the little monsters are set to dethrone the captain of the victorious Portuguese football team at Euro 2016, in terms of internet searches.

"Pokemon Go is already more popular than Cristiano Ronaldo", the Jornal de Noticias reported.

