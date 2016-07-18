July 18, 2016

Efficient purification of propylene using a fine-tuned porous material delivers advances in petrochemical production

by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Efficient purification of propylene using a fine-tuned porous material delivers advances in petrochemical production
KAUST-7, a metal-organic framework (MOF) (blue) that adsorbs propylene (green) and rejects propane (red). Credit: KAUST

A breakthrough for the production of a key component for popular polymer materials has been achieved by researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi Arabia. Mohamed Eddaoudi and colleagues have developed a porous material that easily removes propane, a detrimental gas, from propylene, improving the potential for efficient fabrication of polypropylene polymers.

"Unveiling this unique material and its distinctive separation properties was a real tour de force in metal-organic framework [MOF] chemistry and materials design," said Eddaoudi.

Polypropylene based polymers can be shaped into many forms and are widely used in the multibillion dollar industry to produce plastic goods like food containers or furniture. The base compound, , needs to be at least 99.5 percent pure, and present-day purification techniques based on a cryogenic distillation process are expensive and energy-intensive.

The approach discovered by the KAUST researchers employs preferential adsorption, in which one compound is reversibly captured by a and the other is rejected. Ideally suited for this task are MOFs, which are porous, three dimensional structures in which inorganic building blocks are linked by organic molecules.

The MOFs are large enough to capture a variety of gases depending on the size of the pore system. A key factor in determining whether a molecule is adsorbed is the pore aperture size. Larger apertures are not efficient in differentiating adsorption of molecules. Therefore, it is important that the entrance to the pores is fine-tuned on the atomic scale to the dimensions of the target molecules.

In previous work, the KAUST researchers developed a class of MOFs suitable for processes such as carbon dioxide capture, but these were unsuitable to separate propane from propylene, as these two molecules are very similar in shape and size.

The researchers have now replaced the silicon-based inorganic building blocks of that MOF with ones based on niobium, which are slightly larger. The overall crystal structure of the MOF remains the same, leading to a reduced pore aperture size of the new MOF.

This compound, which is named KAUST-7, achieves an efficient separation between propane and propylene at room temperature and ambient pressures. The separation of the two molecules retains its efficiency for at least eleven repeated cycles and works robustly, noted Eddaoudi.

"KAUST-7 is unique not only because it displays an impressive performance better than current benchmark materials, but also because it maintains distinctive separation properties in the presence of water as a result of its high chemical stability," he added.

More information: A. Cadiau et al. A metal-organic framework-based splitter for separating propylene from propane, Science (2016). DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf6323

Journal information: Science

Provided by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Citation: Efficient purification of propylene using a fine-tuned porous material delivers advances in petrochemical production (2016, July 18) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-efficient-purification-propylene-fine-tuned-porous.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Flexible metal-organic frameworks with range of pore sizes made by threading through molecular ligands
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

1 hour ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)