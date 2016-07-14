July 14, 2016

Classic Nintendo Entertainment System returning to stores

In this May 7, 2014, file photo, shoppers walk under the logo of Nintendo and Super Mario characters at an electronics store in Tokyo. Nintendo announced July 14, 2016, that it was bringing back its classic Nintendo Entertainment System for fall 2016. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

If you have fond memories of battling King Koopa or tossing barrels as Donkey Kong, you can relive them this fall.

Nintendo is leaping into the nostalgia market by bringing back the classic Nintendo Entertainment System.

The NES Classic edition comes complete with 30 built-in games, including all three "Super Mario Bros.," ''Donkey Kong," ''The Legend of Zelda," and "Punch-Out."

Nintendo says it's bringing back the wildly popular system that launched in the 1980s so those who grew up with it can pass gaming memories onto the next generation.

The device looks almost exactly like the original NES, but smaller. It will be able to be hooked up directly to high-definition TVs.

The system goes on sale on Nov. 11. Redmond, Washington-based Nintendo of America says it will retail for $59.99.

