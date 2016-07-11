July 11, 2016

When is big data too big? Making data-based models comprehensible

by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

When is big data too big? Making data-based models comprehensible
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

Data-driven mathematical modeling is having an enormous impact on the ability to organize and describe very large data sets, and make inferences and predictions about populations and situations based on sampling data. However, as these models become increasingly complex, the ability of users to understand and apply them represents a growing challenge. The article "A Framework for Considering Comprehensibility in Modeling", which describes this emerging dilemma and a strategy for developing solutions, is published in Big Data.

Michael Gleicher, University of Wisconsin-Madison, defines comprehensibility as "the ability of the various stakeholders to understand relevant aspects of the modeling process." He suggests that comprehensibility should be a key goal in model development. However, as models become more sophisticated, tradeoffs may be inevitable—even between understandability and accuracy—in some cases, improving comprehensibility may help achieve other goals in modeling.

"Gleicher provides a holistic framework of comprehensibility that considers what the various stakeholders in a data project do and don't understand easily and their need for comprehensibility," says Big Data Editor-in-Chief Vasant Dhar, Professor at the Stern School of Business and the Center for Data Science at New York University. "More broadly, the article highlights comprehensibility from a human-centric standpoint, identifying the role and needs of humans in complex projects."

More information: Michael Gleicher, A Framework for Considering Comprehensibility in Modeling, Big Data (2016). DOI: 10.1089/big.2016.0007

Provided by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Citation: When is big data too big? Making data-based models comprehensible (2016, July 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-big-data-based-comprehensible.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Understanding accents: Effective communication is about more than simply pronunciation
40 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unsolvable python code bug? (finding the difference between two input strings)

11 hours ago

User-Defined Functions in Sql Server SSMS

Sep 10, 2024

Can Fortran 77 Code Be Used to Debug Python Code for Solving ODEs Using Radau5?

Sep 10, 2024

Help solving a geometrical matching issue with Graph Neural Networks

Sep 6, 2024

Zipping identical iterables

Sep 1, 2024

[CSS] Why do my containers shrink at screen widths <347px?

Sep 1, 2024

More from Programming and Computer Science

Load comments (0)