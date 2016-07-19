What's next for augmented reality after 'Pokemon Go'?

In this Tuesday, July 12, 2016, file photo, Pinsir, a Pokemon, is found by a group of Pokemon Go players at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The "Pokemon Go" craze has sent legions of players hiking around cities and battling with "pocket monsters" on their smartphones. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

"Pokemon Go" has introduced much of America to augmented reality, a freakish landscape with computer-generated monsters frolicking in the real world. It also has game designers scrambling to create the next AR smash. What classic games could be good choices to make the leap?

— "Pac-Man Chomp": There'd better be a power pellet around the corner, because those ghosts are gaining on you.

— "Space Invaders Smash": The aliens are attacking Mount Rushmore, and your smartphone is the only thing stopping Abe and George from being obliterated.

— "Tetris Drop": Those gaps in the Manhattan skyline need to be filled. Better yet: How many blocks will it take to stuff the Grand Canyon?

— "Monopoly Up": Replace that ugly dump on the next block with a shiny red hotel. Just don't try to squeeze cash out of passersby, or you might really Go to Jail. (Do not pass Go, do not collect $200.)

— "Grand Theft Auto Vroom": Uh, no.

