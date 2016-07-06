Amdocs founder named chairman of biometrics start-up

A founder of Israeli software company Amdocs has been named chairman of the board of Israeli startup FST Biometrics.

FST announced Wednesday that Avi Naor, who was already a board member, had made a $3.1 million investment in the firm and would now serve as chairman.

Naor was among the founders of Amdocs, which makes billing and other business software. He led its initial public offering and served as president and chief executive from 1995 to 2002.

FST makes biometric identification products that allow authorized personnel to move about restricted areas such as offices, airports or hospitals without the need for fingerprint scanners or security cards. It was founded by Aharon Zeevi Farkash, a former head of Israeli military intelligence.

