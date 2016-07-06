July 6, 2016

Amdocs founder named chairman of biometrics start-up

A founder of Israeli software company Amdocs has been named chairman of the board of Israeli startup FST Biometrics.

FST announced Wednesday that Avi Naor, who was already a board member, had made a $3.1 million investment in the firm and would now serve as chairman.

Naor was among the founders of Amdocs, which makes billing and other business software. He led its and served as president and from 1995 to 2002.

FST makes biometric identification products that allow authorized personnel to move about restricted areas such as offices, airports or hospitals without the need for or security cards. It was founded by Aharon Zeevi Farkash, a former head of Israeli military intelligence.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Amdocs founder named chairman of biometrics start-up (2016, July 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-amdocs-founder-chairman-biometrics-start-up.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Former Israeli premier Barak joins biometric start-up
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)