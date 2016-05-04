May 4, 2016

Video: NASA's SDO watches glowing solar material arch up and out

by NASA

An elongated, streaming arch of solar material rose up at the sun's edge before breaking apart in this animation of imagery captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on April 28, 2016.

While some of the solar material fell back into the sun, the disintegration of this magnetic arch also sent some particles streaming into space. These details were captured in a type of light that's invisible to human eyes, called . The images were colorized in gold for easy viewing.

Credit: NASA/SDO

Provided by NASA

