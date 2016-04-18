April 18, 2016

Video: Towering magnetic arches seen by NASA's SDO

by NASA

Arches of magnetic field lines towered over the sun's edge as a pair of active regions began to rotate into view in this video captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on April 5-6, 2016. Active regions are areas of very concentrated magnetic field.

Charged particles spiraling along these magnetic fields emit extreme ultraviolet light, which is typically not visible to our eyes, but colorized here in gold. The light given off from the particles helps trace out the , which are otherwise invisible.

Scientists use images such as this to observe how magnetic fields move around the sun and learn more about what causes active regions.

Credit: NASA/SDO

Image: Picturing the sun's magnetic field
