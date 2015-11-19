NASA video: Magnetic loops, front and right

Credit: Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA.

Two active regions sported coils of bundled, magnetic loops spiraling above them (Nov. 11-12, 2015) over 16 hours.

Charged particles spinning along the magnetic field lines show up as bright lines when viewed in this 171 Angstrom wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light.

About half way through the video clip a small eruption from the active region near the center caused the coils to rise up and become brighter as the region re-organized its magnetic field.

