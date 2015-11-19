November 19, 2015

NASA video: Magnetic loops, front and right

by NASA

NASA video: Magnetic loops, front and right
Credit: Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA.

Two active regions sported coils of bundled, magnetic loops spiraling above them (Nov. 11-12, 2015) over 16 hours.

Charged particles spinning along the show up as bright lines when viewed in this 171 Angstrom wavelength of .

About half way through the video clip a small eruption from the active region near the center caused the coils to rise up and become brighter as the region re-organized its magnetic field.

