May 4, 2016

Scientists create tasty ginger beverages with healthy qualities

by Investigación y Desarrollo

Ginger soft drink

To improve intestinal function, promote blood circulation and lower cholesterol levels, a group of researchers from the University of Hidalgo (UAEH) in Mexico developed two types of drinks made from a ginger extract. One is a soft drink and the other is fermented milk; both help the intestinal system and offer antioxidant activity that may contribute to the prevention of cancer and vascular diseases.

Chemist and project leader Dr. Araceli Castañeda said that ginger contains dietary fiber, essential oils and phenolic compounds that serve as antioxidants.

"The is carbonated and was created from the aqueous extracts of ginger and blackberry, the latter to provide characteristic flavor and color. The idea is to obtain a product with more antioxidant activity. On the other hand, the fermented milk drinks are made from a blend of skim milk and aqueous extract of ginger in different proportions, developed in yogurt cultures," said Castañeda.

Castañeda specified that the lactic acid bacteria in the fermented dairy beverage act as probiotics and help bowel function, in addition to that may contribute to the prevention of cancer and .

Chemical analyses performed on samples of ginger from the Sierra Norte of the state ot Puebla suggest that the Mexican product is of the same quality as the Chinese.

In addition, the team is producing gummies in order to diversify items sold by the company. "As a working group, we are interested in collaborating with companies, so that the linkage between industry and university is achieved."

Provided by Investigación y Desarrollo

Citation: Scientists create tasty ginger beverages with healthy qualities (2016, May 4) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-scientists-tasty-ginger-beverages-healthy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

