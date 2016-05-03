Microsoft acquires Italian firm in IoT push

Microsoft did not disclose how much it paid for Solair, which offers software and hardware that lets companies synch smart devices to the Internet

Microsoft on Tuesday announced it has bought an Italian firm specializing in connecting smart objects in the Internet of Things (IoT), continuing its push into cloud computing.

The US technology colossus did not disclose how much it paid for Solair, which offers software and hardware that lets companies synch smart devices to the Internet.

Solair has built a reputation for providing IoT services across an array of industries including manufacturing, retail, transportation, and food, according to Microsoft Azure IoT partner director Sam George said in a blog post.

"This acquisition supports our strategy to deliver the most complete IoT offering for enterprises," George said.

Solair's platform is build on Microsoft's Azure cloud service, and the technology will be integrated into the Azure suite according to George.

"From the very start, our mission has been to help customers quickly and easily gain access to the huge benefits of the Internet of Things," Solair chief executive Tom Davis said in an online post.

"I'm confident that Solair's technology and talent will be able to make an important contribution to Microsoft's Azure IoT Suite and Microsoft's broader IoT ambitions."

© 2016 AFP