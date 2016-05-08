Facebook's No. 2 exec pays tribute to single mothers

In this Nov. 3, 2015, file photo, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg speaks during a forum in San Francisco. Sandberg said in a touching Mother's Day weekend Facebook post that until her husband's death she never realized how hard it is to be a single parent. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg says that until her husband's death, she never realized how hard it is to be a single parent.

She says in a touching Mother's Day weekend Facebook post that odds are stacked against single moms. She says many live in poverty, work two jobs or don't have paid leave to care for themselves or children if they get sick. She calls on leaders to rethink public and corporate work force policies to better support single mothers.

Sandberg's husband, Dave, died in a treadmill accident a year ago while on vacation in Mexico.

She concedes she's fortunate not to have financial worries of other single moms and admits she should have spent more time writing in her book about women raising children without a partner.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.