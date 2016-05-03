May 3, 2016

'Dishonored' video game sequel set for November debut

The Arkane Studios sequel to hit video game &quot;Dishonored&quot; lets people play as the original protagonist, royal protector
The Arkane Studios sequel to hit video game "Dishonored" lets people play as the original protagonist, royal protector Corvo Attano, or opt to be Empress Emily Kaldwin

Bethesda Softworks on Tuesday announced that a keenly-awaited sequel to hit video game "Dishonored" will be released on November 11.

The world will get its first glimpse of play in the first-person action game during a special showcase at an annual Electronic Entertainment Expo that will take place in Los Angeles next month, according to Bethesda.

The sequel by Arkane Studios will let players once again take on the role of a supernatural assassin out to avenge betrayal and right wrong.

"Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide," game publisher Bethesda said in a release.

"The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes."

The original "Dishonored," which won "Game of the Year" honors after it was released in 2012, let players choose between using their wiles to accomplish a variety of missions without harming adversaries.

The sequel lets people play as the original protagonist, royal protector Corvo Attano, or opt to be Empress Emily Kaldwin, according to Bethesda.

Versions of the sequel have been tailored for on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One video consoles and on computers powered by Windows software.

