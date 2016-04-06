April 6, 2016

Quality time rather than study time improves teens educational aspirations

by University of Warwick

Teenagers who spend quality time with their parents are more likely to want to further their studies, according to research from the University of Warwick.

Researchers found that adolescents who take part in with their mother and father were more likely to aspire to continue their studies post-16 than those who didn't. This is compared to even those who attended homework clubs or participated in extra-curricular activities.

Dr Dimitra Hartas, associate professor in the Centre for Education Studies, University of Warwick led the research. She said: "Filial dynamics such as to parents and cultural capital were better predictors than more school-driven parent-child interactions."

The study Young people's educational aspirations: and the home environment has been published in the Journal of Youth Studies. It found that there is no shortage in young people's educational aspirations although it uncovered some demographic trends. It found that younger boys were less aspirational than slightly older adolescents and girls in general.

The data for the study came from an annual survey, the United Kingdom Household Longitudinal Study conducted by the University of Essex and responses by 10,931 adolescents were analysed (with a sub-sample of 4427 included in the final analyses). Factors relating to family emotional closeness, bullying, friendships, homework, extra-curricular activities and perception of parental interest in the child's education were examined. The researchers measured responses to questions about a variety of topics such as visiting art galleries, discussing books at home, the number of evenings spent doing homework, relationship with siblings and quarrelling with parents.

Dr Hartas and her team found that the inclination to solve problems (self-efficacy) was a strong predictor of educational aspiration. Adolescents who indicated they were less confident at tackling problems were 30% less likely to rate gaining GCSEs important. In addition those who expressed a lower level of general well-being were 18% more likely to choose not to go to university. Closeness to parents was an indicator of attitude towards GCSEs; those who did not feel emotionally close to their parents were two times higher to consider GCSEs unimportant. However emotional closeness to parents was not found to be significant in predicting a desire to attend university.

What the researchers termed 'cultural capital' or participating in cultural activities also appeared to affect the desire to study further. Those who weren't exposed to cultural activates were 14% and 20% respectively less likely to consider university or GCSEs as important. Those who did go to museums, galleries, concerts etc. were found to be 23% less likely to consider training or employment post-16.

Dr Hartas said: "These findings have significant implications for family and educational policy, especially with regard to 'raising aspirations' and reducing early school leaving. They also raise the issue of reconsidering the role of the home environment as a web of emotionally and intellectually charged relationships between and children rather than an extension of the school day.

"Discussions on young people's should not be polarised but informed by notions of opportunity and what make of it."

More information: Dimitra Hartas. Young people's educational aspirations: psychosocial factors and the home environment, Journal of Youth Studies (2016). DOI: 10.1080/13676261.2016.1145634

Provided by University of Warwick

Citation: Quality time rather than study time improves teens educational aspirations (2016, April 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-quality-teens-aspirations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New study shines light on teenage drinking and parental influence
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

7 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

8 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

10 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)