April 5, 2016

MLB approves wearable technology

by Ronald Blum

Wearable technology is coming to Major League Baseball.

The sport's playing rules committee approved two devices for use during games this season, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The Motus Baseball Sleeve measures stress on elbows and the Zephyr Bioharness monitors heart and breathing rates.

In addition, the committee approved a pair of bat sensors for use on field during workouts, one from Blast Motion and the other from Diamond Kinetics.

People spoke about the decision on condition of anonymity because no announcements were authorized by MLB or the players' association.

Clubs may use the data only for internal purposes, and it will be shared with the player. It cannot be provided to broadcasters or used for commercial purposes.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: MLB approves wearable technology (2016, April 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-mlb-wearable-technology.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NHL entrusting live-game app, cable network to baseball
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)