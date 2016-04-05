MLB approves wearable technology

Wearable technology is coming to Major League Baseball.

The sport's playing rules committee approved two devices for use during games this season, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The Motus Baseball Sleeve measures stress on elbows and the Zephyr Bioharness monitors heart and breathing rates.

In addition, the committee approved a pair of bat sensors for use on field during workouts, one from Blast Motion and the other from Diamond Kinetics.

People spoke about the decision on condition of anonymity because no announcements were authorized by MLB or the players' association.

Clubs may use the data only for internal purposes, and it will be shared with the player. It cannot be provided to broadcasters or used for commercial purposes.

