April 20, 2016

Mexican researchers observe natural insect control without pesticides

by Entomological Society of America

Mexican researchers observe natural insect control without pesticides
A prickly pear plantation in Axapusco, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. Credit: J.A. Cruz-Rodríguez

Scale insects known as cochineals are major pests of prickly pear in Mexico, and pesticides are often used to control them. However, one prickly pear farmer has been controlling them without the use of insecticides since the year 2000.

The farmer tipped off a team of scientists from the Universidad Autónoma Chapingo, and he told them that other insects were feeding on the scale insects. The researchers decided to investigate, and they found that the farmer was right. During the entirety of the research, the abundance of scale insects never reached pest status. Furthermore, when populations of scale insects increased, populations of predators increased at the same time, therefore regulating the growth of the scale insect populations. Their observations are described in an article in Environmental Entomology.

The originally thought that ants were controlling the cochineals, but it turned out to be other insects. Six known predators of cochineals were found on the plantation, including different species of beetles, moths, lacewings, and flies—but no ants.

This study suggests that natural control, also known as , may offer an alternative to .

However, Dr. J. A. Cruz-Rodríguez, one of the co-authors, warns that this method of control isn't necessarily one that can be applied at will to other plantations or crops.

Mexican researchers observe natural insect control without pesticides
Colonies of scale insects (Dactylopius opuntiae) on fruits of a prickly pear (Opuntia megacantha). Credit: J.A. Cruz-Rodríguez

"Autonomous biological cannot be considered a technology that is applied or not depending on the level of the pest," he said. "It is a process that is established and maintained if the agroecosystem retains structural complexity and diversity of species."

In other words, a lot of conditions must be met in order for autonomous control to be viable.

"Autonomous control requires an ecological infrastructure that supports a network of interactions that limit the explosive growth of herbivores," Cruz-Rodríguez said. "Intercropping, agroforestry systems, non-use of biocidal products (or its more rational application)—they all contribute to the formation of the biotic network that prevents the development of pests."

This study shows that if the conditions are right, farmers can potentially use for autonomous control.

More information: J. A. Cruz-Rodríguez et al, Autonomous Biological Control of(Hemiptera: Dactyliiopidae) in a Prickly Pear Plantation With Ecological Management, Environmental Entomology (2016). DOI: 10.1093/ee/nvw023

Provided by Entomological Society of America

Citation: Mexican researchers observe natural insect control without pesticides (2016, April 20) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-mexican-natural-insect-pesticides.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Preventative measures can help to control squash bugs
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)