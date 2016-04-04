April 4, 2016

Local spiders come into their own after family rift

by Lisa Morrison, Sciencenetwork Wa, Science Network WA

Local spiders come into their own after family rift
A male Bertmainius monachus. Credit: WA Museum

More than 20 years searching for elusive trapdoor spiders across WA's south-west has culminated in the recent creation of a new genus.

Until December, the only named species of the Moggridgea genus found in WA was Moggridgea tingle, after Perth trapdoor spider expert Dr Barbara Main discovered it near Walpole in 1991.

The Tingle trapdoor spider and six of its relatives have been transferred to a new after WA Museum's terrestrial zoology department head Mark Harvey discovered genetic differences between their populations.

Dr Harvey says the WA population became isolated up to a million years ago from a population that now live in Africa.

Due to the WA spider's isolation they have genetically evolved to become distinct from Africa's Moggridgea trapdoor .

"Although they superficially look like African Moggridgea, we found the genetic signature was telling us they were very distinct," Dr Harvey says.

The African and WA populations are so genetically distinct from each other that they could not breed and produce viable offspring.

Dr Harvey noticed the front leg of the adult males, thought to be used in courtship and mating, differed in all seven species.

Local spiders come into their own after family rift
A Bertmainius monachus burrow. Credit: WA Museum

The newly named Bertmainius tingle and B. mysticus are only known to occur near Walpole, while B. colonus, B. monachus, B. pandus and B. tumidus are found near Albany.

B. opimus has the largest distribution, stretching from Collie to halfway between Manjimup and Walpole.

Dr Harvey named the in memory of Dr Main's late husband, zoologist and ardent conservationist Professor Albert Main, who died in 2009.

He says the species' numbers are unknown, because they live in well-disguised shallow burrows on eucalyptus bark or in topsoil.

"Their burrows are really hard to see and they are pretty cryptic so you have to know what you're looking for," he says.

Their nesting habitat makes them vulnerable to fire and , according to Dr Harvey.

"When a fire comes through, very few survive because they get burnt," he says.

"If fire becomes more frequent, which we think is what is going to happen as climate change occurs, these spiders will suffer."

The spiders are listed as threatened, and Dr Harvey is concerned about their long-term survival.

"It's a bit worrying that they might need conservation assistance but we can now plan for the future," he says.

"Being able to restrict fires to certain areas to protect certain populations is going to be important for the long-term conservation of this species."

Provided by Science Network WA

This article first appeared on ScienceNetwork Western Australia a science news website based at Scitech.

Citation: Local spiders come into their own after family rift (2016, April 4) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-local-spiders-family-rift.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New species of Albino trapdoor adds to biodiversity jigsaw
40 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)