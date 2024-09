Credit: NASA/Ocean Biology Processing Group, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

The Gulf Stream waters flow in somewhat parallel layers, slicing across what is otherwise a fairly turbulent western North Atlantic Ocean in this March 9, 2016 image collected by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite.

The turbulence—made visible by the pigmented phytoplankton it entrains—extends across the whole North American Basin from Anegada to Bermuda to Cape Cod.

Provided by NASA