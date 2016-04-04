Honda recalls 160,000 Fit and Vezel vehicles in Japan
Honda recalled 160,000 Fit subcompact and Vezel sport-utility vehicles in Japan on Monday because of defects in power steering and a part that controls the electric current in the vehicles. The recall does not affect any Honda models sold abroad.
There have been no injuries related to the problems. Six fires were reported related to the faulty part that controls electricity for capacitors, and two minor accidents were reported to the defect in the steering, according to Honda Motor Co.
The recalled vehicles were manufactured from August 2013 through February this year. The Fit were recalled for both problems, but the Vezel did not have the steering problem.
