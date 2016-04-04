April 4, 2016

Honda recalls 160,000 Fit and Vezel vehicles in Japan

In this Nov. 20, 2013, file photo, a worker wipes a Honda Fit during the media preview for the Tokyo Motor Show at Tokyo Big Sight convention hall in Tokyo. Honda recalled 160,000 Fit subcompact and Vezel sport-utility vehicles, manufactured from August 2013 through February 2016, in Japan Monday, April 3, 2016 because of defective power steering and a part that controls the electric current in the vehicles. The recall does not affect any Honda models sold abroad. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

Honda recalled 160,000 Fit subcompact and Vezel sport-utility vehicles in Japan on Monday because of defects in power steering and a part that controls the electric current in the vehicles. The recall does not affect any Honda models sold abroad.

There have been no injuries related to the problems. Six fires were reported related to the faulty part that controls electricity for capacitors, and two minor accidents were reported to the defect in the steering, according to Honda Motor Co.

The recalled vehicles were manufactured from August 2013 through February this year. The Fit were recalled for both problems, but the Vezel did not have the steering problem.

