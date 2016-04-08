April 8, 2016

Clownfish share their sea anemone homes when space is limited

by Rebecca Gallegos, University of Technology, Sydney

Clownfish share their sea anemone homes when space is limited
Two clownfish (Amphiprion ocellaris) in a host anemone in Indonesia. Credit: Emma Camp

Clownfish share their sea anemone homes when space is limited, say Australian researchers. They have found that multiple species of clownfish live together in the same host anemone and divide up the space, pushing more subordinate species to the periphery.

In a lesson for sharehouses everywhere, it seems the fish all get along: dominant accept subordinate species and there is no increase in aggression.

Dr Emma Camp, from UTS and the University of Essex, says cohabitation appears important for sustaining diversity, and highlights the importance of habitat protection.

The researchers examined clownfish in the Coral Triangle, a global hub of in the western Pacific Ocean that includes the waters of Indonesia, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea.

"We found that the number of clownfish species outnumbered host-anemone species, creating a situation where host anemones are often limited. Instead of competing for available hosts, clownfish cohabit anemones," Dr Camp says.

The benefits or costs of cohabitation are not yet fully explored. However, the lack of aggression between cohabiting species suggests sharing anemones is an important part of supporting clownfish diversity in high-biodiversity areas.

"Marine habitats are being lost globally and unfortunately the cost of that loss is not fully understood," Dr Camp says.

Clownfish share their sea anemone homes when space is limited
Two species of clownfish cohabit in a single host anemone in Indonesia. Credit: Emma Camp

"In many cases we will not know the true loss associated with habitat degradation until it is too late. Understanding biodiversity and how it is supported is therefore crucial in helping to preserve diversity and the natural ecosystem services provided, especially in what is a global centre of marine biodiversity."

Dr Camp says that with multiple marine species, such as fishes and crustaceans, cohabiting anemones (and other microhabitats) within the Coral Triangle, protecting these microhabitats and preserving cohabiting relationships is important to conserving this global centre of marine biodiversity.

Provided by University of Technology, Sydney

Citation: Clownfish share their sea anemone homes when space is limited (2016, April 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-clownfish-sea-anemone-homes-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Nemo can't go home
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)