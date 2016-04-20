April 20, 2016

Apple delays earnings report for business advisor's memorial

Apple will announce quarterly financial results one day later than planned next week, to avoid reporting on the day of a memorial service for Silicon Valley business leader Bill Campbell, a mentor to former Apple chief Steve Jobs and other tech leaders.

The world's most valuable publicly traded company was scheduled to report Monday on its performance for the first three months of the year. Instead, Apple said it will report on Tuesday "out of respect" for Campbell's friends and family.

Though little-known outside Silicon Valley, the 75-year-old Campbell was a respected industry figure who advised leaders at Apple, Google and other firms. The former CEO and chairman of Intuit died Monday of cancer.

Apple said a number of its executives and employees would attend the service.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Apple delays earnings report for business advisor's memorial (2016, April 20) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-apple-business-advisor-memorial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Euologies pour in for Silicon Valley tech world 'coach'
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)