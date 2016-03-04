Women file lawsuit arguing New York tampon tax is unlawful

A group of women has filed a lawsuit accusing New York of unlawfully taxing tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

The suit, which seeks class-action status, was filed Thursday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan. It argues that medical items are exempt from sales tax in New York.

The lawsuit notes that foot powder, adult diapers and dandruff shampoo are exempt from tax. But the five New York women argue in their lawsuit that some items used by women—including tampons and sanitary pads—are unlawfully taxed.

Last month, legislators voted to uphold the tampon tax in Utah. It has been eliminated in Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

A spokeswoman for Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he believes the tax should be repealed and will work to eliminate it.

