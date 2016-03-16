March 16, 2016

Researchers discover sophisticated alarm signaling in a primitive insect

by Wiley

Many insect species respond to danger by producing chemical alarm signals, or alarm pheromones, to inform others. In a recent study, investigators found that their alarm may be even be context dependent.

The researchers discovered that larvae of the Western Flower Thrips produce an whose composition of 2 chemicals, decyl acetate and dodecyl acetate, varies with the level of danger they face. When is excreted with a predator present but not attacking, the percentage of dodecyl acetate increases, whereas when a predator does attack, the percentage of dodecyl is low.

"This type of communication was so far only known from vocal calling in mammals, and people thought insect pheromones have fixed composition," said Dr. Martijn Egas, co-author of the Journal of Evolutionary Biology study.

"When we decided to measure the composition in various contexts, we found variation straight away, and another recent study found that aphids can change the release and amount of their one-compound alarm pheromone. So now we think that this sophisticated chemical signaling is widespread, and this opens a lot of new research questions on the origin and evolution of alarm signaling."

More information: de Bruijn, P. J. A., Egas, M., Sabelis, M. W. and Groot, A. T. (2016), Context-dependent alarm signalling in an insect. Journal of Evolutionary Biology, 29: 665-671. DOI: 10.1111/jeb.12813

Journal information: Journal of Evolutionary Biology

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Researchers discover sophisticated alarm signaling in a primitive insect (2016, March 16) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-sophisticated-alarm-primitive-insect.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Call for arms and stings: Social wasps use alarm pheromones to coordinate their attacks
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (1)