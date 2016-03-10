March 10, 2016

Snapchat to go behind scenes at NCAA tournament

Snapchat will deliver &quot;live stories&quot; including behind-the-scenes footage from the &quot;March Madness&quot; NCAA baske
Snapchat will deliver "live stories" including behind-the-scenes footage from the "March Madness" NCAA basketball tournament under a partnership announced on March 10, 2016

Snapchat will deliver "live stories" including behind-the-scenes footage from the "March Madness" NCAA basketball tournament under a partnership announced Thursday.

Turner Sports, the Time Warner unit which is one of the broadcasters for the annual collegiate tournament, announced a multiyear deal with the social network known for its disappearing messages which will allow Snapchat-contributed video from a variety of live sporting events.

The deal allows Snapchatters "to contribute their unique perspectives through video and photo Snaps" which will be compiled into a brief video that can be broadcast globally to millions of fans, according to a statement.

The videos will include various advertising products, including "vertical video ads" which will be interspersed throughout the content.

"There is nothing more powerful on social than a passionate sports fan expressing their emotions during that pivotal moment of a game," said Seth Ladetsky of Turner Sports.

"While providing fans the tools to enhance their shared experiences, we are also creating an opportunity for advertisers to showcase their brand in an organic environment rich with engagement and interaction."

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Snapchat to go behind scenes at NCAA tournament (2016, March 10) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-snapchat-scenes-ncaa-tournament.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Facebook gets in game with new sports hub
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)