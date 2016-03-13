March 13, 2016

Nanomotors could help electronics fix themselves

by American Chemical Society

Nanomotors could help electronics fix themselves
Gold circuits and other electronic components could one day be healed by self-propelled nanomotors. Credit: Wang lab (UCSD)

As electronics grow ever more intricate, so must the tools required to fix them. Anticipating this challenge, scientists turned to the body's immune system for inspiration and have now built self-propelled nanomotors that can seek out and repair tiny scratches to electronic systems. They could one day lead to flexible batteries, electrodes, solar cells and other gadgets that heal themselves.

The researchers present their work today at the 251st National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society (ACS). ACS, the world's largest scientific society, is holding the meeting here through Thursday.

"Electronic circuits are very sophisticated these days," says Jinxing Li. "But a crack, even an extremely small one, can interrupt the flow of current and eventually lead to the failure of a device. Traditional can be fixed with soldering, but repairing advanced electronics on a nanoscale requires innovation."

Gadgets will soon be more ubiquitous than ever, appearing in our clothes, implants and accessories, says Li, a Ph.D. candidate in the lab of Joseph Wang, D.Sc., at the University of California at San Diego. But finding ways to fix nanocircuits, battery or other electronic components when they break remains a challenge.

Replacing whole devices or even parts can be tricky or expensive, particularly if they're integrated in clothes or located in remote places. Creating devices that can fix themselves would be ideal, according to Wang, whose lab develops nanoscale machines. To work toward this goal, his lab and others have turned to nature for ideas.

"If you cut your finger, for example, platelets will automatically localize at the wound location and help start the healing process," Li says. "So what we wanted to do is create and use extremely small robots to perform the same function, except in an electronic system."

To accomplish this, Wang's team collaborated with the group of Anna Balazs, Ph.D., who is at the University of Pittsburgh. They designed and built nanoparticles out of gold and platinum that are powered by hydrogen peroxide. The platinum spurs the fuel to break down into water and oxygen, which propels the particles. Testing showed that the nanomotors zoomed over the surface of a broken electronic circuit connected to a light-emitting diode, or LED. When they approached the scratch, they got lodged in it and bridged the gap between the two sides. Because the particles are made of conductive metals, they allowed current to flow again, and the LED lit up.

Li says the nanomotors would be ideal for hard-to-repair electronic components such as the conductive layer of , which are subject to harsh environmental conditions and prone to scratching. They could also be used to heal flexible sensors and batteries, which the Wang lab is also developing.

Additionally, the same concept with different materials and fuels could be used in medical applications for delivering drugs to specific locations. The lab is also developing new nanomotors that could potentially be deployed in the body to treat different diseases, such as stomach infections.

More information: Self-Propelled Nanomotors Autonomously Seek and Repair Cracks, the 251st National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society (ACS), 2016.

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Nanomotors could help electronics fix themselves (2016, March 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-nanomotors-electronics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Nanomotor lithography' answers call for affordable, simpler device manufacturing
876 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Confused about selection rules in optical transitions

20 hours ago

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)