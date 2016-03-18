Low-cost, contactless and accurate 3D fingerprint identification system

A touchless 3D fingerprint identification system is on the way. Credit: Pogrebnoj-Alexandroff

Traditional fingerprint identification by pressing or rolling of finger against the hard surface often results in partial or degraded images due to improper finger placement, skin deformation, slippages, or smearing. Therefore touchless 3D finger imaging can provide more accurate personal identification as rich information is available from 3D fingerprint images.

This project at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University designs and develops a low-cost, faster, more accurate and touchless 3D fingerprint identification system for high security applications. The advanced biometric identification using proposed system will enable the low-cost, faster, hygienic and more accurate identification of humans for wide range of civilian/forensic applications.

Special Features and Advantages

Contactless 3D fingerprint recovery and matching using single fixed camera

Extended minutiae representation and matching in 3D space

Simultaneous 2D and 3D Fingerprint matching for higher accuracy/security

Lower cost and superior performance than state-of-the-art 3D fingerprint systems

Proprietary 3D fingerprint algorithms protected by awarded US Patent

Applications

High security automated immigration crossing

Touchless fingerprint identification for improved hygiene

Automated detection of surgically altered fingerprints