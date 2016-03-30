March 30, 2016

Last light—sunset at the South Pole

by NOAA Headquarters

Last light—sunset at the South Pole

In the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox promises warmer days and green plants. But for researchers at NOAA's South Pole Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, Sunday March 20 marks the start of the austral autumn, the last time they see the sun for six months.

The observatory is part of the U.S. Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, which only the hardy visit even during summers. In winter, it's so cold aircraft can't fly and scientists are marooned until late October.

"It's the coldest, driest, flattest place you can imagine," said NOAA Corps LT Jesse Milton.

The Atmospheric Research Observatory, the third-generation "clean air" facility located at the South Pole, maintains the longest [greenhouse gas] record on earth, besting the more-famous Mauna Loa carbon dioxide record by one year. Continuous long-term atmospheric records show how factories, households and cars thousands of miles away are changing the chemistry and composition of "cleanest air on earth." Ozone measurements have been instrumental for researchers studying the annual South Pole "Ozone Hole".

Although the 9,305-foot altitude and temperatures dipping below -100°F make this one of the most inhospitable research sites on Earth, there are benefits.

The vast, flat polar plateau offers remarkable and unobscured views of the southern constellations, streaking satellites, and the fluttering, evanescent, Aurora Australis … from a vantage that few other humans have ever seen.

More information: Watch the long night settle over the South Pole on NOAA/ESRL's live web camera. www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/obop/spo/livecamera.html

Provided by NOAA Headquarters

Citation: Last light—sunset at the South Pole (2016, March 30) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-lightsunset-south-pole.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: 2015 Antarctic ozone hole area approaches annual maximum
65 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)