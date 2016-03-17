Developer drops lawsuit against Facebook's Zuckerberg

A real estate developer has dropped his lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over a deal involving property behind Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto, California. Zuckerberg's attorney says the case was dismissed with no payment to the developer, Mircea Voskerician.

Voskerician had claimed in 2014 that Zuckerberg reneged on a promise to introduce the developer to wealthy friends as potential clients, after Voskerician agreed to sell Zuckerberg his rights to the neighboring property.

"Mr. Voskerician's decision to abandon his lawsuit confirms what we have always maintained, that his claims lacked merit and his case was nothing more than a fraudulent attempt to extort millions of dollars from Mr. Zuckerberg," Zuckerberg attorney Patrick Gunn said in a statement.

The dismissal was confirmed Wednesday by Voskerician's attorney, Guyton Jinkerson, who joined the case in January to replace another lawyer who originally filed the suit.

"Upon careful reflection we determined that this case should be resolved and we worked with counsel for the defendants to reach an equitable settlement of this matter," Jinkerson said.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.