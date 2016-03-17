March 17, 2016

Developer drops lawsuit against Facebook's Zuckerberg

A real estate developer has dropped his lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over a deal involving property behind Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto, California. Zuckerberg's attorney says the case was dismissed with no payment to the developer, Mircea Voskerician.

Voskerician had claimed in 2014 that Zuckerberg reneged on a promise to introduce the to wealthy friends as potential clients, after Voskerician agreed to sell Zuckerberg his rights to the neighboring property.

"Mr. Voskerician's decision to abandon his lawsuit confirms what we have always maintained, that his claims lacked merit and his case was nothing more than a fraudulent attempt to extort millions of dollars from Mr. Zuckerberg," Zuckerberg attorney Patrick Gunn said in a statement.

The dismissal was confirmed Wednesday by Voskerician's , Guyton Jinkerson, who joined the case in January to replace another lawyer who originally filed the suit.

"Upon careful reflection we determined that this case should be resolved and we worked with counsel for the defendants to reach an equitable settlement of this matter," Jinkerson said.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Developer drops lawsuit against Facebook's Zuckerberg (2016, March 17) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-lawsuit-facebook-zuckerberg.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Facebook sues law firms, claims fraud
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)