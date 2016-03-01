March 1, 2016

Image: Tethys and Janus captured against Saturn's rings

by NASA

Image: Tethys and Janus captured against Saturn's rings
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Although Tethys and Janus both orbit Saturn and are both made of more or less the same materials, they are very different worlds. Their contrasts are related, in large part, to their sizes.

Tethys (660 miles or 1,062 kilometers across) is large enough to be spherical and to have varied geology, like chasms and smooth plains, along with some puzzling arc-shaped features (see PIA19637). Much smaller Janus (111 miles or 179 kilometers across) is irregularly shaped and has (so far) shown few signs of apart from .

This view looks toward the sunlit side of the rings from about 1 degree above the ring plane. The image was taken in with the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera on Nov. 23, 2015.

The view was acquired at a distance of approximately 28,000 miles (44,000 kilometers) from Tethys and at a Sun-Tethys-spacecraft, or phase, angle of 54 degrees. Image scale is 1.8 miles (3 kilometers) per pixel.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Tethys and Janus captured against Saturn's rings (2016, March 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-image-tethys-janus-captured-saturn.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Cassini captures group photo of Tethys, Enceladus and Mimas
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)