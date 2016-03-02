Image: MUSIC successfully launched from NASA Wallops

The Multiple User Suborbital Instrument Carrier or MUSIC payload was successfully launched at 9:50 a.m. today on a Terrier-Improved Malemute suborbital sounding rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.

The payload flew to approximately 115 miles apogee and preliminary analysis shows good data was received. Payload recovery is in progress.

The next launch from Wallops is between 7 and 10 a.m. EST, Monday, March 7. Three space technology payloads will be carried on a Terrier-Improved Orion suborbital sounding rocket.

Credit: NASA/Allison Stancil

Provided by NASA