August 12, 2015

Rocket carrying student experiments launched from Wallops

A rocket carrying student experiments has been launched from Virginia's Eastern Shore.

NASA says it launched the Terrier-Improved Malemute suborbital sounding rocket at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday from the Wallops Island Flight Facility. The rocket descended by parachute into the Atlantic Ocean after flying to an altitude of about 97 miles.

NASA says in a news release that the launch was witnessed by more than 60 university and college students and instructors from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Students from seven higher education programs across the nation developed the experiments through the RockSat-X program.

