March 3, 2016

Image: LEAF sound horn at ESA's Large European Acoustic Facility

by European Space Agency

Image: LEAF sound horn at ESA’s Large European Acoustic Facility
Credit: ESA – A. Le Floc'h

The largest sound horn feeding into ESA's Large European Acoustic Facility – seen here during its installation in 1990 – which is used to subject satellites to a noise level equivalent to a rocket launch.

LEAF is an integral part of ESA's ESTEC test centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, a collection of spaceflight simulation facilities under a single roof. One wall of the chamber – which stands 11 m wide, 9 m deep and 16.4 m high – is embedded with a set of enormous sound horns. Nitrogen shot through the horns can produce a range of noise up to more than 154 decibels, like standing close to multiple jets taking off.

As a safety feature, LEAF can operate only once all the doors are closed. Steel-reinforced concrete walls safely contain its noise, coated with epoxy resin to reflect to produce a uniform sound field within the chamber. The chamber itself is supported on rubber bearing pads to isolate it from its surroundings.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Image: LEAF sound horn at ESA's Large European Acoustic Facility (2016, March 3) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-image-leaf-horn-esa-large.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A testing time for Galileo satellites headed to space
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)