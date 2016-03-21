UN: After hot 2015, new normal is hotter world temperatures

The U.N. weather agency is warning that hotter weather appears to be here to stay and says the Paris climate accord last year shouldn't give way to complacency about global warming.

The World Meteorological Organization issued its annual climate report Monday following a record-hot 2015. It predicts warmer weather accompanied by pockets of both drier and wetter conditions, depending on the region, around the world.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas told reporters in Geneva that many people believe the climate issue is "solved ... since we reached a nice agreement in Paris." But he says "we haven't changed our behavior yet."

Even after the El Nino phenomenon abates in coming months, David Carlson of the World Climate Research Program says "the new normal is going to be increases" in temperatures.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.