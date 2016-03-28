March 28, 2016

Drought-hit Thailand sends up the Royal Rainmakers

An aircraft from the Thai Department of Royal Rainmaking deposit a sodium chloride-based material above clouds in Nakhon Sawan i
An aircraft from the Thai Department of Royal Rainmaking deposit a sodium chloride-based material above clouds in Nakhon Sawan in an effort to produce rain

When drought strikes, Thailand turns to its Royal Rainmakers—an airborne team which seeds the clouds over the kingdom.

The country is the grip of its worst drought for decades, with 22 of its 76 provinces affected.

So the Thai Department of Royal Rainmaking is sending up its planes to try to cajole the clouds into producing rain.

"The first step is making clouds by spraying salt-powder," according to Wiraphon Sudchada, a scientist who is part of the team.

"Then we mix and and spray it into clouds carrying humidity to make them bigger," he added.

"We also spray ice beneath the so that it will rain faster."

The current drought has hit northern Thailand hardest, raising fears of taps running dry as levels in reservoirs dip to record lows.

Last year's rains came late and infrequently and desperate farmers hope the heavens will open come the arrival of the in June.

Rainmaking has a storied history in Thailand. People credit their revered current monarch King Bhumibol Adulyadej with driving rainmaking projects back in the late 1960s.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Drought-hit Thailand sends up the Royal Rainmakers (2016, March 28) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-drought-hit-thailand-royal-rainmakers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dust—and the microbes hitching rides on it—influences rain, climate
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)