March 30, 2016

Biomass offsets little or none of permafrost carbon release

by Northern Arizona University

Biomass offsets little or none of permafrost carbon release
Thawing permafrost north of the Brooks Range in Alaska. Credit: Christina Shaedel

Scientists who study climate and ecosystems in the Arctic have weighed in on future changes in the region affecting soils, streams and wildfire, which will be releasing greater amounts of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Because the Arctic is home to billions of tons of naturally occurring stored in frozen soil, researchers are turning their focus to trying to quantify potential effects of large-scale permafrost thawing.

An expert assessment was published this month in Environmental Research Letters, which compiled quantitative input on the high-latitude carbon balance from 98 researchers including NAU's Ted Schuur, Michelle Mack and Christina Schaedel.

Schaedel, whose expertise includes permafrost carbon and plant ecophysiology, filled out the biomass survey evaluating changes in the boreal forest and tundra non-soil biomass for four different warming scenarios and three different time frames: the short term, near the end of the current century and a long-term scenario ending in 2300.

As temperatures continue to inch up, shifts in carbon are expected from additional wildfires and the collapse of coastlines, which release carbon into the ocean. Schaedel said a change or loss in biomass could mean that the permafrost region will become a strong source of carbon.

"Results from this expert opinion survey indicate that tundra and boreal biomass might not offset much of when considering the different warming scenarios and that the only way to keep permafrost carbon in the ground is to reduce human emissions," Schaedel said.

As frozen soil in the Arctic continues to thaw at a relatively fast pace, researchers are focused on the permafrost carbon cycle, quantifying the amount of carbon released to the atmosphere, the ocean and consumed by microbes. Among experts queried for this study, under a business-as-usual scenario in the Arctic region, five-times more net carbon would be released by 2100.

Findings also suggested that if human emissions were rapidly reduced, the thawing of temperature-sensitive permafrost could be drastically reduced.

This expert analysis can be considered a powerful tool in an evolving field of research, which needs more empirical data and advanced model-based assessments, Schaedel added. The findings also identify key areas for future research needs.

More information: Benjamin W Abbott et al. Biomass offsets little or none of permafrost carbon release from soils, streams, and wildfire: an expert assessment, Environmental Research Letters (2016). DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/11/3/034014

Journal information: Environmental Research Letters

Provided by Northern Arizona University

Citation: Biomass offsets little or none of permafrost carbon release (2016, March 30) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-biomass-offsets-permafrost-carbon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Climate warming accelerating carbon loss from thawing Arctic soils, study finds
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)