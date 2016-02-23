February 23, 2016

Honeywell says regulators wouldn't prevent United Tech deal

Industrial conglomerate Honeywell is touting the benefits of a possible combination with United Technologies and says regulators wouldn't be a big obstacle to the deal.

Honeywell says consumers would benefit if it combined with United Technologies because the combined company would have a broader range of products. It also thinks the companies could cut $3.5 billion in costs after a merger and that they would be in a stronger financial position than their competitors. It says the two sides have discussed a deal over the past year.

United Technologies stock jumped almost 5 percent Monday on reports the companies had discussed a merger. After the market closed, the company said it had talked to Honeywell about a deal, but decided it wasn't feasible because regulators would not let two of the largest aerospace and commercial building companies combine. In regulatory filings each company lists the other as a major competitor in the aerospace industry. United Technologies' filing specifies that its Pratt & Whitney jet engine business competes with Honeywell's aircraft engine business.

Honeywell, based in Morris Plains, New Jersey, reported a profit of $4.77 billion in 2015 on $38.6 billion in revenue, while United Technologies of Farmington, Connecticut, earned $7.61 billion on $56.1 billion in revenue.

Honeywell International Inc. shares slipped 93 cents to $103.64 Tuesday, giving the company a market capitalization of almost $80 billion. United Technologies Corp. stock declined 77 cents to $91.60, and its valuation is just under $77 billion.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Honeywell says regulators wouldn't prevent United Tech deal (2016, February 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-honeywell-wouldnt-tech.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

United Technologies sells Goodrich pump business
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)