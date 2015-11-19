November 19, 2015

Square flies high in Wall Street debut

Square chief Jack Dorsey, pictured November 20, 2014, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Square chief Jack Dorsey, pictured November 20, 2014, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Mobile payments startup Square vaulted higher in its Wall Street debut Thursday a day after a hefty markdown of its public offering price amid concerns over tech valuations.

At 1600 GMT, Square had surged 52 percent to $13.66.

"We're really excited to go back to work. We have a real idea of what needs to be done," said Square chief Jack Dorsey on CNBC after ringing the New York Stock Exchange opening bell.

"It's all about accelerating the business now, our tools and our features."

The on Wednesday priced its shares at $9—discounted from the original range of $11 to $13 and a huge markdown from the valuation assigned by early private equity investors.

The IPO raised $243 million, and gave Square a market value of $3 billion—or roughly half the level from its latest private funding round.

Some analysts have warned of a tech bubble in the private markets, with dozens of firms getting a value of over $1 billion—"unicorns" in Silicon Valley parlance—without enough scrutiny over their .

The research firm PrivCo said Square's debut "will set a precedent with regard to how investors react to unicorns in the public market."

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Square flies high in Wall Street debut (2015, November 19) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-square-flies-high-wall-street.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Square aims IPO price below target range
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)