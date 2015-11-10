November 10, 2015

Oil giant Saudi Arabia submits carbon-curbing pledge

Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi (L) chats with US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz on November 4, 2015, in Riyadh; Saudi Arabia
Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi (L) chats with US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz on November 4, 2015, in Riyadh; Saudi Arabia submitted an action plan on greenhouse-gas emissions November 10 ahead of a crucial Paris climate summit

Oil export giant Saudi Arabia submitted its pledge Tuesday to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a move observers hailed as a step in the right direction.

In an action plan filed with the UN three weeks before a crucial climate conference in Paris, the world's biggest crude oil exporter said up to 130 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year would be "avoided" by 2030.

It was not clear whether this meant a cut from existing or projected pollution levels.

Greenhouse gas emissions for the world last year, totalled just under 53 billion tonnes of CO2e.

Saudi Arabia is the fourth member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Ecuador, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates to submit a carbon-curbing pledge.

It became the 157th country to submit its national pledge, dubbed Intended Nationally Determined Contributions or INDE. These will form the backbone of a 195-nation pact, due to be inked in Paris, to limit global warming.

Saudi Arabia made its target conditional on diversification of its fossil fuel-reliant economy. Petroleum revenue makes up roughly 90 percent of government income.

"These ambitions are contingent on the kingdom's economy continuing to grow with an increasingly diversified economy and a robust contribution from oil exports," the pledge said.

Saudi Arabia said its goal could be achieved by investing export income on growing other sectors like finance, medical services, tourism and education—also renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies.

Some countries in the UN climate negotiating forum view Riyadh as an obstacle in the pursuit of a universal carbon-curbing pact, by virtue of its heavy reliance on oil sales.

Bill Hare, chief executive of the Climate Analytics thinktank, said this was the "first significant concession by Saudi Arabia to the international climate process."

"The Saudis may be sending a very first tentative signal that they're preparing for a post-oil economy... They have massive potential in renewables and would need to really unleash this," he told AFP.

But the pledge was an inadequate contribution to the global effort to climate change.

"As a wealthy country which would be hard hit by the impacts of global warming, Saudi Arabia could go much further, for example in the development of solar energy," said analyst Celia Gautier of Climate Action Network, a group of environment NGOs.

The overall goal of the Paris pact is to limit global warming to a relatively safe two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-Industrial Revolution levels.

Scientists say the national pledges submitted so far, placed Earth on track for warming closer to 3 C, or more.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Oil giant Saudi Arabia submits carbon-curbing pledge (2015, November 10) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-saudi-arabia-climate-pledge-paris.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Interview: EU climate boss says emissions cuts not enough
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)