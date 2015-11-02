November 2, 2015

New report confirms robustness of global warming temperature data

by University of York

A new study by a University of York scientist confirms that historical temperature data records constitute reliable evidence of climate change.

Dr Kevin Cowtan, a computational scientist, carried out a new analysis of the data following suggestions that it was unreliable and that the rate of was exaggerated as a result.

Previous research by Dr Cowtan helped to address a claim that global had "paused" and clarified the level of agreement between climate models and observations.

In the new study, he sets out to reproduce the science behind the calibration of old records, known as "homogenization". Dr Cowtan presents not only the results but also a step-by-step description of the methods he has employed to test the data. He concludes that the science is sound, and suggests that it is straightforward enough for many amateur computational scientists to reproduce.

Dr Cowtan, of the York Structural Biology Laboratory in the University's Department of Chemistry, says: "It's a fun problem. And it's simple enough that a citizen scientist with only modest computational skills can take it on."

The report includes a range of tests for bias in the calibration process which supported the original results. Dr Cowtan goes further, however, and demonstrates how it is possible to write a rudimentary temperature homogenization program from scratch. He shows that the increase in warming in the calibrated data is attributable to the data itself rather than the software.

"Reproducibility is key to science. I've shown what can be done, but I could only take it so far. I'm hoping that others will not only reproduce what I have done, but build on it," he adds.

More information: www-users.york.ac.uk/~kdc3/pap … /homogenization2015/

Provided by University of York

Citation: New report confirms robustness of global warming temperature data (2015, November 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-robustness-global-temperature.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New study narrows the gap between climate models and reality
40 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)