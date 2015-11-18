November 18, 2015

NY fantasy sports probe extends to Yahoo

New York state investigators said November 18 that they are looking into the daily fantasy-sports operations of Internet giant Y
New York state investigators said November 18 that they are looking into the daily fantasy-sports operations of Internet giant Yahoo, to see if a probe into such sites violating state gambling laws should be expanded

New York state investigators are looking into Yahoo's daily fantasy sports games to determine if they should be targeted for illegal gambling along with other operators, sources said Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP the New York state attorney general's office intends to subpoena the US Internet giant in the case.

The extending of the probe to Yahoo was first reported by the New York Times.

The sources said the office of Eric Schneiderman will be seeking details on Yahoo Sports Daily Fantasy, which operates in 43 US states,

Like other sites, Yahoo allows participants to select players for a virtual "team" and then use the real-world performance of the athletes to win prizes.

In an emailed statement, Yahoo said it does not comment on legal matters but noted: "We are monitoring industry trends and events closely and believe that we offer a lawful product for our Daily Fantasy Sports users."

New York state officials are seeking a court order to shut down fantasy sports websites DraftKings and FanDuel, claiming they are in fact gambling operations illegal under state law.

Schneiderman issued an administrative cease-and-desist order on November 11 following an investigation by his office concluding the two websites are illegal gambling operations.

The companies claim they are games of skill rather than gambling operations. But the two firms shut down operations in Nevada following a similar investigation.

New York officials argued in their legal petition that daily fantasy sports contests "pose precisely the same risks to New York residents that New York's anti-gambling laws were intended to avoid" and called them "a serious and growing threat to people at risk for, or already struggling with, gambling-related illnesses."

© 2015 AFP

Citation: NY fantasy sports probe extends to Yahoo (2015, November 18) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-ny-fantasy-sports-probe-yahoo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NY state seeks court shutdown of fantasy sports sites
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Should I set up SPF, DKIM, DMARC , or forward email to Gmail account?

1 hour ago

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

14 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)