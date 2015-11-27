November 27, 2015

LG Display plans multi-billion OLED plant

World's first curved OLED TV of LG Electronics are seen displayed during an IT show in Seoul in 2013
South Korea's LG Display said on Friday it planned to invest close to $9.0 billion in a new plant to produce organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, anticipating a surge in demand for the ultra high-definition technology.

Total investment in the plant, to be built in Paju near the border with North Korea, is expected to top 10 trillion won ($8.7 billion), the company said.

Expenditure in the first stage has been set at 1.84 trillion won, with production scheduled to begin in the first half of 2018.

LG Display CEO Han Sang-Beom hailed what he called an "historical investment" that would make the plant the "centre of the global OLED industry."

OLED screens deliver a more vivid picture quality, consume less electricity and promise wider profit margins than the liquid crystal (LCD) in common use.

LG Display is currently the world's largest LCD panel producer but has been signalling a major shift to the more advanced OLED technology for some time.

Citing research firm IHS, the company said the global OLED panel market was forecast to grow to $29.1 billion in 2022 from $8.7 billion last year.

Much of the growth could be fuelled by reports that Apple plans to adopt OLED screens on its iPhone from 2018.

Apple is LG Display's biggest customer, accounting for about 25 percent of sales.

South Korean rival Samsung Display Co. currently dominates the market for smartphone OLEDs, mainly supplying the ultra-thin screens to parent Samsung Electronics Co. and to Chinese smartphone makers.

